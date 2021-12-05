Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Hypes New Unseen Content

The director behind the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is hyping up some new content previously never seen before in the manga or anime releases! When the first season of the series ended its run earlier this year, it was announced that the franchise would be making its feature film debut with an adaptation of the original limited series Gege Akutami had released before finalizing all of the details for Jujutsu Kaisen’s main serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine years later. This story not only will be many fans’ first introduction to Yuta Okkotsu, but that won’t be the only new thing to expect.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be adapting that official prequel series, and while that will be many fans’ first introduction to it, the director behind the film, Sunghoo Park (who returns from directing the anime series), teased that there will be some new material that was not explored in the anime’s first season and material that fans of the manga won’t expect either. In a special message during the ABEMA special for the upcoming movie in Japan (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter), Park opened up about the kinds of new things fans can hope to see.

First, Park had teased that one of the highlights of the movie’s story is the relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, which had never been shown in the anime’s first season. This is the same for the manga as well (with an arc specific to the two coming shortly after the Death Painting Arc), but the manga had the benefit of the prequel series setting the stage for the two in the main series. Meaning that the movie will fill in some all important gaps about the two that were only hinted at in the first season.

The juicier tease, however, comes from what Park says about new material in the movie not seen in the manga, “There may also be some brand new, unique depictions in the movie so that even those who have already read the original manga can enjoy watching to their heart’s content.” Park played coy about what this new material could potentially be, so fans will definitely want to tune into the movie for not only what it reveals about the past, but what it could do to further flesh out the anime for the future.

But what do you think? Are you curious to see what kind of new material will be in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Does it make you more excited for the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!