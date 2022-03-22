Jujutsu Kaisen Explains How Yuta’s New Rika Works

Jujutsu Kaisen has never been shy about its love for Yuta, and the sorcerer is feeling all the love these days. Between the manga and his recent movie, Yuta is one of the biggest characters in the whole series. And following its last cliffhanger, the manga just revealed an important detail about Yuta and his bond with Rika.

The whole thing was set up this month as Yuta made his way into the Culling Game arc. After taking out two major threats, Yuta found himself tag-teamed by another pair of strong sorcerers. It turns out the pair was enough to push Yuta to one of his limits, and that is why he revealed he could still fully manifest Rika even after the cursed spirit was released.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were quick to ask how Rika could still be around, and they got an answer before long. It turns out Akutami found a way to return Rika with a little help from Yuta’s own innate technique. The manga’s latest chapter confirmed his power allows Yuta to copy techniques, and he copied a piece of Rika for himself. When Yuta wears his promise ring, he can channel Rika’s full manifestation like before, but there are some clear differences.

The first is that Rika is not actually Rika now since the young girl was exorcised. The cursed spirit is a copy of the one Yuta held for so long. These days, Rika acts as an energy reservoir that can fuel Yuta when he depletes himself, and the summon can fight on her own as always. Rika can even store cursed tools and objects for Yuta while she’s around. And just like before, the young sorcerer can maintain this manifestation for five minutes before tapping out.

Despite Rika having moved on, Yuta has found a way to keep her cursed spirit alive, and it is always ready to answer his call. It even seems stronger than it was back in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. And as the series moves forward, fans know the pair will only grow more powerful together.

What do you think about this new take on Rika? Did you expect to see her full manifestation again in Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.