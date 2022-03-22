Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Just Hit Its Biggest Box Office Milestone Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has cemented itself as one of anime’s top titles these days, and the series just got a close-up with its new movie. After debuting in Japan last winter, the film has gone live stateside to rave reviews. And just days after its North American launch, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has hit its biggest box office record yet.

The update comes from Mantan Web in Japan as the entertainment industry overseas noted its latest box office totals. It turns out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has joined Japan’s 20 top-grossing movies to date. The film landed in 20th this past week as moviegoers spent another $108 million USD on the film this past weekend.

According to box office reports, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 just beat out Jurassic Park to nab its new spot. The film is very close to knocking Bohemian Rhapsody from spot 19, and other films like Frozen II could still fall to the anime venture. However, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will have to stretch wide if it wants to tackle the box office’s next anime entry as Weathering With You sits at spot 13.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is doing well with its international gross these days. The film just debuted in the United States this past weekend, and its opening pushed the movie to second place at the box office under The Batman. To date, the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel has earned nearly $130 million USD globally.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen 0? You can check out the film’s official synopsis here: “Yuta Okkotsu, a high schooler who gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.”

