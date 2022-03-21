Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Hugest Domain Expansion Fight Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for the manga’s biggest Domain Expansion chaos yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc has reached the climax of Yuta Okkotsu’s fights in the Sendai Colony as he now fights against two of its strongest players. The more we get to see the current version of Yuta in action, the more we are discovering about the abilities he has at his disposal a year after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This includes the tease that Yuta actually now has his own Domain Expansion as well.

It was previously revealed that he was able to reach Special Grade status once more after being reset to the beginning following the end of the prequel story, and the current chapters have been showcased his slate of skills against powerful fighters. The newest chapter of the series has taken it one step further as Yuta’s Cursed Technique is so strong that it pushes both opponents to the edge and now all three fighters are readying to use their Domain Expansions as the chapter comes to an end.

Through his fight with Ryu Ishigori and Takako Uro, Yuta has figured out that the both of them are actually former sorcerers who have been brought back to life as part of Kenjaku’s schemes and each of them is hoping to use the Culling Game for their own ends. Because of all that previous experience, both of them are incredibly strong and Yuta was forced to use the full extent of his Rika abilities to stand a chance against them. It works so well in Chapter 178 of the series that both Ryu and Takako quickly grow more desperate as neither of their techniques were enough against Yuta.

Getting so desperate, the final moments of the chapter see all three fighters look at each other for a moment and realize that each one is activating their supreme technique. As the chapter ends, Yuta, Ryu, and Takako are all attempting to activate their Domain Expansion. The technique is already so rare that we have only seen it in action from a few fighters thus far, so now to see three of them attempt to activate at the same time is certainly a first for the series.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing which ones actually do activate and which ones overpower the others. But what do you think? Curious to see what three Domain Expansions at the same time will look like? Which technique will end up overpowering the others? Whose Domain Expansion will dominate the battle and actually win? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!