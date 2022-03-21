Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks Down Yuta’s Special Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally revealed some key details about Yuta Okkotsu’s own Cursed Technique with the newest chapter of the series! The prequel manga (which is currently dominating the box office with its feature film adaptation) first introduced fans to Yuta Okkotsu, a young fighter who was said to not possess a unique technique of his own and instead was possessed by a powerfully negative cursed spirit. But as fans found out by the prequel’s end, it was actually Yuta’s power taking shape and forcing this spirit to cling to his side. Now that the series has brought him back, he’s much different than before.

The end of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel raised some questions about Yuta’s current abilities as his cursed spirit, the trapped Rika Orimoto, had passed on to the next life yet he seemingly still had access to her and his other powers seen in the prequel. As the newest chapter of the series demonstrates, he still indeed can summon a version of Rika. There’s a twist in this, however, as the Rika who fights by his side seems to be an extension of his inherent “copy” Cursed Technique that has “copied” Rika and her various boosts.

When the fights in the Sendai Colony first began in a previous chapter, it was revealed that Yuta only needed three months following the end of the prequel to work his way back up to Special Grade status and have “unusual abilities” on par with Satoru Gojo. It’s explained in Chapter 178 that Rika now works as Yuta’s Cursed Technique (rather than the spirit from before). This “Rika” had stayed with Yuta after Orimoto’s passing, and stores cursed energy for him. When connecting through his engagement ring, Yuta can channel the full extent of his technique for five minutes.

This connection now gives him not only access to the copied Cursed Techniques he has in his arsenal (including some of the newer ones from sorcerers he had just defeated), but a fully fleshed out Rika shikigami and a greater pool of Cursed Energy. Just as seen in the prequel, Yuta’s copy abilities are going to be the most dangerous weapons in his arsenal and it seems like he’s become a special grade in the year since the prequel by using those copy abilities to essentially copy himself in his prime.

But what do you think? Do you think the original Rika Orimoto is still attached to Yuta? What do you think of the full extent of his copy ability? Curious to see how much it helps him through the rest of the Culling Game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!