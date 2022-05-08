Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Slick New Art for 7-Eleven Team Up

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a big hit in a short amount of time, with the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech battling against countless supernatural threats that most of the world is unaware of. With the Shonen's popularity, it's no surprise that merchandise related to Yuji Itadori and his friends are hitting some new marketplaces, with new art being created thanks to the anime franchise's upcoming partnership with the convenience store most known for it Slurpees, 7/11.

With the prequel film introducing the world of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji Itadori hit the scene, following the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu as he found his cursed energy tied to the death of the love of his life, expect events from this movie to have a role in the second season of the anime which is slated to arrive next year. Currently, creator Gege Akutami is continuing to tell new stories of the supernatural sorcerers, meaning there is plenty of material left for both the television series and potential feature-length films for the anime to cover. Needless to say, the 7-11 Campaign is set to be a bit lighter than some of the more gruesome events of the series.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared this new artwork for the partnership between the Shonen franchise and 7/11, using a far more colorful take on the heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen in a similar vein as "Lost in Paradise", the ending animation of the first season that is considered to be a fan favorite within the anime community:

Jujutsu Kaisen x 7-Eleven Campaign “LOST IN PARADISE” Illustration pic.twitter.com/EdfI8CBByv — shiro (@kaikaikitan) May 6, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently the seventh biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit in theaters. With Studio MAPPA finishing work on this prequel, the animation house is currently working on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the final act of Attack on Titan, and the new series Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, the animators definitely have a lot on their plates.

The campaign with 7/11 is set to begin later this month and will allow patrons to pick up some of this unique art whenever they visit one of these convenience stores.

The campaign with 7/11 is set to begin later this month and will allow patrons to pick up some of this unique art whenever they visit one of these convenience stores.