Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Sneak-Peek Look at Major Season 2 Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing fans for Season 2 big time with the first look at one of the major arcs coming in the anime’s future in the newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Rather than continue from where the first season of the series left off, the anime franchise decided to branch out with a new feature film project that actually took a step back and adapted the official prequel series Gege Akutami had crafted before Jujutsu Kaisen was fully serialized. But while it shows off some crucial moments of the past, the film also lays the groundwork for what’s to come next in the anime as well.

A second season for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be officially announced as of this writing, but the anime team is setting the stage for this new season in some pretty big ways. The newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 celebrates the film’s success in Japan with a spoilery look at what to expect, and one major collection of scenes in particular sneakily adapts what’s coming next in Akutami’s series with a first look at the events of the Gojo’s Past arc, the arc that immediately follows the events of the Death Painting Womb arc from the first season’s final episodes. Check it out below, and the scenes themselves kick off at the 1:25 mark:

As the title of the arc suggests, the Gojo’s Past arc goes back even further than the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as it follows both Gojo and Suguru Geto (along with a third face fans can see alluded to in the trailer) as they take on a very important mission. This mission eventually sets Geto on the villainous path he undertakes in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and beyond, and this arc is the first major one we’ll see in the anime when it finally returns for a second season someday. As alluded in the movie, this arc plays a role in not only the prequel but some major events still to come.

Although a second season has yet to be announced, seeing bits of the Gojo’s Arc in the trailer (and thus potentially seeing it a bit in the movie) continues to set up some of the future events to come. It shows an interest for the future of this series, and while it has yet to be set in stone, it’s clear that fans will need to pay attention to Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it starts releasing outside of Japan. An international release date has yet to be set as of this writing, however.

What do you think? Are you excited to see even a little of the Gojo’s past arc coming in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? What are you hoping to see in action in the new movie? Are you hoping to get an official Season 2 someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!