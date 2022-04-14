Jujutsu Kaisen Trailer Reveals the Anime’s First Live-Action Project

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen has become a major player within the realm of shonen anime, despite the fact that the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech only arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump a few years ago. Now, thanks to the wild popularity of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to receive its first live-action adaptation, with an upcoming stage play set to have a cast that is the spitting image of the heroes and villains of the popular series.

Not only has the upcoming stage play released its cast list, it has also given fans of the anime series a look at some of the wild characters that will be brought to life, with many receiving some prosthetics and make-up in order to bring the more supernatural characters to life for the first time. Characters such as Panda, Sukuna, Jogo, and Hanami are the spitting image of their anime counterparts, while the more human-looking heroes and villains of the series are also given aesthetics to match the characters they are based on from the mind of creator Gege Akutami.

The Unofficial Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account shared the new thirty-second trailer for the upcoming stage play, which is set to run in the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from July 15th to the 31st, with a subsequent performance taking place at the Mielparque Hall in Osaka from August 4th to August 14th:

https://twitter.com/JujutsuKaisen/status/1514443843567034375

On the flip side, Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared the cast list alongside the new images of the heroes and villains from Jujutsu Kaisen that will be making their first live-action appearances via this upcoming stage play that is set to arrive this summer in Japan:

Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play Casts



Ijichi Kiyotaka – Tanaka Hosaki

Ieiri Shoko – Ishii Mikako

Mahito – Ota Motohiro

Yoshino Junpei – Fukuzawa Noa

Geto Suguru – Fujita Ray

Jogo – Yamagishi Mondo

Hanami – Minami Yoshihiro

Ryomen Sukuna – Igarashi Tact pic.twitter.com/bJwSktuX3S — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 14, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen is only one of many anime franchises that have received their own stage plays, with Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Rurouni Kenshin receiving live-action adaptations in a similar vein. While these stage plays have yet to arrive in North America, the medium of anime is continuing to gain popularity in the West, so perhaps one day we’ll see these anime adaptations arrive in our neck of the woods.

What do you think of the cast for this upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen stage play? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.