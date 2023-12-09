Jujutsu Kaisen Actor Announces Health Related Hiatus

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest anime returns of 2023, but it looks like one of the biggest actors of the Shibuya Incident Arc is taking a health-related break from the recording studio. Luckily, the health issue has been shared as a minor one, as the voice actor stated he would only be on hiatus for two to three weeks in the new year. While the voice actor in question might be currently known for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, he has plenty of major roles on his anime resume.

Junichi Suwabe currently voices the king of curses Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. On top of playing one of the supernatural shonen series' biggest antagonists, Suwabe has also had major roles in Black Clover, Hell's Paradise, Bleach, Blue Lock, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and My Hero Academia to name a few. As it stands, Suwabe has shared that he will be receiving "minor surgery" and is hoping to get back to recording as soon as possible.

Junichi Suwabe's Official Statement

Suwabe confirmed that he will be stepping away from voice recording for, tentatively, two to three weeks. His official statement details the decision and shares his current health issues with anime fans, "At the moment, I am not having any problems with my work or daily life (eating, drinking, exercise, etc.), but my doctor recommended that the sooner I deal with it anyway, the sooner I undergo surgery. It is not a disease)."

"It's almost 30 years since I started doing voice work. However, instead of getting boring, it has become more interesting as the years go by. I still want to do my best in my current role! I have this strong feeling. After much consideration, we came to the conclusion that we should eliminate any cause for concern, no matter how small, and have decided to take this temporary closure. I will do my best to recover after surgery so that I can return to work as soon as possible! We would appreciate it if you would refrain from posting excessive concerns or negative speculation on social media."

