Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Maki's Brutal Transformation

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen is highlighting Maki Zenin's recent brutal transformation in the manga! Gege Akutami announced that the official manga run of the series will be going on hiatus for a while as the creator focuses on his health, and fans (while understanding) have been a bit bummed in this as this is following a huge string of chapters featuring some of Maki's best moments in the series to date. It seems her defeat during the Shibuya Incident was really only the beginning as she began to change much more heading into the series' next big arc.

With the Culling Game arc approaching soon, Maki took the main focus of the series for a while as she and the other characters are making their proper preparations for the deadly tournament to come. As a result of these violent escapes, the series has debuted a more powerful Maki than ever and to go with it has debuted a brutal new makeover for the fan favorite. Now this makeover has come to life through some excellent cosplay from artist @kuroosimp.cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@kuroosimp.cos)

Maki has become her strongest and most violent self to date, and this has been a huge hit with fans. It's going to be a while before this look ever makes it to the anime as a potential second season will need to take on the huge Shibuya Incident arc before it can even get to this point, but it won't be too long before we get to see Maki in action in the anime again. She's one of the few characters who will be making an appearance in the upcoming new movie adapting the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

It will be a much different take on Maki than we have seen in the main anime, however, as this prequel series follows the Yuta Okkotsu who had been mentioned in passing during brief moments in the series so far. Showing his first year enrolled in Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech, the prequel sees how he bonds with other second year characters we meet later like Maki, Panda and Toge Inumaki. It lays the groundwork for some important stuff coming later in the series, like this new version of Maki we see in action through this great cosplay!

But what do you think of Maki Zenin's new look following the Shibuya Incident? What is your favorite Maki look throughout the series as a whole? Curious to see what Jujutsu Kaisen has planned for her next? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!