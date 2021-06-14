Jujutsu Kaisen is Now Officially on Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now officially on hiatus. Gege Akutami's original manga series has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since 2018, and began making its way to international territories the year after. With the debut of the series' first anime adaptation, however, even more attention is being paid to the manga than ever as sales of the manga's volumes have exploded to wild new levels. But even with all of this popularity, it doesn't change the demands of a weekly production schedule for the manga. These demands have caught up with the creator, and now the series is being put on hold for a bit.

As announced by Shueisha's editorial department, Jujutsu Kaisen is now on an indefinite hiatus as series creator Gege Akutami focuses on his health and recovery. Beginning with the release of the truncated Chapter 152 of the series, the manga will now be on hold for a while with current estimates ranging for about a month but that's not a window that's set in stone as Shueisha's editors suggested the hiatus for the creator.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shueisha's official statement on the matter reads as such, "Due to the poor physical condition of [Gege Akutami], Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue onward. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after several discussions with the editorial department, it has been decided that it’s better for Akutami to take a break for a certain period of time. We determined it was the best decision for the mangaka to recover their physical condition."

The harsh weekly demands for manga creators has been far more prominent among the fandom as it increases in scale, so it's a sign of good things to see that Shueisha themselves had suggested Akutami go on this break. The indefinite window makes it tougher for fans wanting to see what comes next, but fans definitely would not want the creator to purposefully worsen his health just to get the next chapter out. In fact, fans have done nothing but rally behind the creator as they all wish for a speedy and steady recovery.

Now that the manga is on hiatus, it's the perfect time to catch up with the manga and anime. You can find the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. What will you be checking out while Jujutsu Kaisen goes on hiatus? Will you be using this chance to catch up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!