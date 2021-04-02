Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Drastic New Look for Maki

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a drastic new look for Maki Zenin with its newest chapter! While Gege Akutami's original manga series has begun taking its first steps into a brand new arc, the series is still dealing with the impact of the status quo shifting Shibuya Incident. Just as Yuji is finding out who had made it out of the massive fight safely, fans are reuniting with characters who we had seen in some rough places the last time they were involved with the series. This of course includes Maki, who was left in dire straits when we had seen her last.

The newest chapter of the series sees Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, Yuta Okkotsu, and Choso move forward as a team with their preparation plans before the start of the Culling Game, and it's here we get an update on Maki and see her drastic new look. The last time we had seen her, she had been completely immolated due to Jogo's volcanic fire abilities, and that's reflected in her deep burn scars and bandages.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Maki had been attacked by Jogo in Chapter 111 of the series as his speed was too much for her and Kento Nanami. While Nanami ultimately did not make it out of the fight, Maki has survived. In Chapter 144, Tsukumo explains that Maki's Heavenly Restriction played a key role in keeping her alive. Yuta was able to heal her injuries with the Reverse Cursed Technique, but her scars because Yuta's technique can't heal those.

Maki's inherent massive physical strength, and not her curse tolerance, is what allowed her to fight through what should have been certain death. She's been officially been taking out of the running as a potential Zenin clan head with this injury, however, but Maki is kind of over that at this point as she even says she wasn't really going for it anyway. Though it is a bit tragic considering she wanted to rise to the top with her own power to spite the rest of her family.

Then again, her life is far more important so thankfully Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed another key survivor with Maki's return to the series. Now there are just a few characters left in flux going forward. What did you think of Maki's new look? Are you glad to see her survive the Shibuya Incident? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!