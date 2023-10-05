Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Casts Hunter x Hunter Star

Jujutsu Kaisen is living large in season two. If you did not know, the show made a comeback in July, and it has been keeping fans on edge as of late with its Shibuya arc. This week, a brand-new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen launched with our heroes in tow, and it was there a star from Hunter x Hunter made their debut in the series.

As it turns out, Mariya Ise was cast in Jujutsu Kaisen season two to bring Kid Gojo to life. A flashback sequence was featured in this week's episode, and it was there fans met Gojo as a baby. The flashback continued to the point where Gojo was a kid, and Ise was able to capture a top-notch performance for the sorcerer.

Of course, anime fans will know Ise rather well. The Japanese voice actress is a veteran in the industry, and she's known well for voicing Killua in Hunter x Hunter. In the past, Ise has also voiced Ray in The Promised Neverland as well as Levy in Fairy Tail. Now, Ise has added Jujutsu Kaisen to her list of works, and she snagged an impressive role thanks to Gojo. They don't call him the world's strongest, you know?

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the show's second season is streaming on Crunchyroll weekly. You can also find all of season one streaming there as well as Jujutsu Kaisen 0. So for those wanting more info on Gege Akutami's hit story, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen casting?