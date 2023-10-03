Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Special Dragon Ball Collab

If there is one thing Dragon Ball has in spades, it is respect. Creator Akira Toriyama brought the shonen series to life decades ago, and Son Goku still reigns supreme. Even after all this time, Dragon Ball is hard to top, and a number of modern manga cite Toriyama as a major influence. And soon, Jujutsu Kaisen will prove its Dragon Ball by collaborating with the series.

As you may have heard, Dragon Ball is in the midst of a 40th anniversary celebration. The series will cross the milestone in 2024, and for years now, Dragon Ball has hyped the anniversary with a special gallery project. The tributes began in the Summer of 2021 and continue to roll out monthly thanks to Saikyo Jump. Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami will join the project shortly, and fans are excited about the crossover.

After all, the artist of Jujutsu Kaisen has never shied away from their love of Dragon Ball. Akutami has praised Toriyama's work time and again. Now, it seems the artist is set to release their own Dragon Ball makeover. Akutami will be tasked with redoing a classic piece of Dragon Ball cover art in his style, and his creation will be in good company.

From Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto to Bleach's Tite Kubo, manga creators across the spectrum have contributed to the Dragon Ball gallery. Even modern manga creators like Tatsuki Fujimoto of Chainsaw Man have added to the project. So as you can imagine, the hype is high for Akutami's big tribute.

If you are not familiar with Akutami's work, well – you have some time to brush up on it. The artist is known best for their work on Jujutsu Kaisen which can be found in Shonen Jump these days. So for those wanting more info on the manga, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

Are you excited for this Jujutsu Kaisen crossover?