Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Feature a Princess Mononoke Nod?

Jujutsu Kaisen is giving anime fans an adaptation of one of the manga's biggest storylines to date via the Shibuya Incident Arc. Seeing Satoru Gojo locked away in the Prison Realm, the Jujutsu Tech teacher had the opportunity to share some words with his former friend Seguru Geto. In a recent scene where Geto struggles with himself, one keen-eyed anime fan took the opportunity to spot an Easter Egg that seems as though it recreates a similar story beat from one of Studio Ghibli's biggest films, Princess Mononoke.

As those who have been following the Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime know, "Seguru Geto" is not all he appears to be. Following his defeat in the prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, many anime fans wondered how he was able to survive the battle with Yuta Okkotsu, his classmates, and Gojo. As was shockingly revealed in recent episodes, Geto didn't survive, and is in fact being "piloted" by a mysterious curse wielder who has overtaken Suguru's body. With Geto's brain now absent from his physical form, there are many mysteries still surrounding this new "Geto" and how, if at all, his plans differ from those of the former Jujutsu Tech student.

Princess Kaisen

One anime fans played Suguru Geto and Princess Mononoke's Ashitaka side by side, as both characters struggled with a hand gone rogue. Luckily for both characters, they were able to hold their other self at bay and continued on their respective journeys that couldn't be more different. With Jujutsu Kaisen still having quite a few episodes before the Shibuya Incident Arc ends, expect some shocking revelations as Yuji and his allies try to free Gojo from the Prison Realm.

"Suguru Geto" might not be as strong as the King of Curses, but he remains one of the biggest threats to the world at large in Gege Akutami's supernatural shonen. While Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has plenty of episodes left in season two, it has yet to confirm if there will be a season three though there certainly is more than enough material from the manga to create numerous anime seasons in the future.

