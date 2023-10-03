New Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe Will Let You Eat the Prison Realm

The Shibuya Incident Arc is heating up in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. With Gojo being trapped inside the Prison Realm, an alternate dimension that is currently housing the all-powerful Jujutsu Tech teacher, Suguru Geto and his cursed minions are now aiming to make a world that is far more accommodating to their desires. While it will most likely be some time before Gojo is able to break free from the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation, fans can have their revenge by visiting the official cafe that offers the creepy cube as a dessert.

The Prison Realm might look like a cube that can fit in someone's hand, but don't let that deceive you as the current reality housing Gojo is far bigger than what many might expect. Despite Gojo being locked away, the all-powerful sorcerer is able to demonstrate that even if he is trapped in the Prison Realm, he still has some serious power backing him up. Before Geto could make his way out of Shibuya with the Prison Realm intact, Gojo's power was able to transform the cube into an extremely heavy paperweight and might give his allies the chance they need to free him.

Take a Bite Out of The Prison Realm

There are a handful of Jujutsu Kaisen cafes that have opened up in Japan, with two establishments in Tokyo, one in Shinjuku, one in Osaka, and one in Nagoya. The Official Website gives fans a look at the various items that are currently available to chow down on in Japan, all of them created to honor both the heroes and villains of the supernatural shonen series. If you can make it to Japan, you might want to hurry as the cafes will only be open for a limited time this month.

Gojo's Prison Realm theme Tiramisu

(Dessert from Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe) pic.twitter.com/ORhXJSyyjs — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 3, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation isn't the only part of this shonen universe that has been making headlines, as the manga has continued to follow the anime heroes long after the Shibuya Incident Arc. With Gojo once again in the spotlight, he might just wish that he had remained inside of the Prison Realm based on current events.

