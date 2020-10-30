Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Reaches Major Sales Milestone

✖

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is now making its way through its inaugural season as part of the new wave of Fall 2020 anime, and the original manga series has reached a new and major sales milestone shortly after the anime got started earlier this month. When the anime was first announced to be in the works late last year, the manga had a little over two million copies in circulation. It then had updated fans earlier this Fall that it reached over 8.5 million physical and digital copies in circulation in Japan alone. Now the series has reached a major new level!

The official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen revealed that with its latest batch of new prints for its volumes (including digital copies), Gege Akutami's manga series now has ten million copies in circulation. With the series first making its debut back in 2018, it has been a huge period of growth for this relatively new manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

Given the response to the first few episodes of the series thus far potentially painting it as one of the biggest action series of the Fall, there are now more eyes than ever on the original series. Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to find the same success overseas as it has in Japan, but it's only been available overseas for a year or so. It might be the right time to jump on if you're curious!

