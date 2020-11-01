Jujutsu Kaisen Hit New Sales Record Following Season One Debut

✖

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the manga is doing very well for itself. The series got a huge bump this year with the debut of its anime. Jujutsu Kaisen has already earned rave reviews with its first several episodes, so all eyes are on the supernatural series. And thanks to fans picking up the series, its manga has hit a huge sales record!

According to a statement from Shonen Jump, Gege Akutami's series has sold a record number of copies. Jujutsu Kaisen has more than 10 million copies in circulation worldwide. This covers both digital and print copies, so it is more clear than ever that fans are loving Jujutsu Kaisen.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The series is also doing well in the United States, so fans overseas can rest easily knowing they're showing up for Yuji Itadori. Still, the supernatural title has a long way to go before it can stand at the top of the sales chart. shonen is a competitive market, and Japan's best-sellers list is hotter than ever thanks to a few titles.

For instance, Demon Slayer is the best-selling title in Japan for this year thus far. The mega-hit has sold about 45 million copies this year while One Piece and The Quintessential Quintuplets follows with over four million. Kingdom ranks fourth in sales with 3.5 million while My Hero Academia sits with nearly 3.4 million sold (via Mipon).

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't been able to pull in those kinds of numbers, but it could happen! In the same way Demon Slayer was boosted by its anime, well - the same could be true for Jujutsu Kaisen. The show's handling by MAPPA has been exemplary, so we're crossing our fingers for this up-and-coming series!

Want to know more about the series? You can check out its anime over on Crunchyroll, and its manga is translated into English over at Viz Media. The latter's synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen can be found here: "In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

Are you impressed by this milestone...? Have you enjoyed Jujutsu Kaisen's first few episodes?

HT - Crunchyroll