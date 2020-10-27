Jujutsu Kaisen Is the Perfect Manga to Binge This Halloween

✖

Halloween is upon us as October grows nearer to an end. Despite the pandemic, families and friends are still finding ways to celebrate the season while staying safe. Virtual parties and watch-along marathons are growing by the day as millions invest time in some of the spookiest stories out there. And if you are looking for something fresh, it is time you started a reading club for the one and only Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you are not familiar with the series, you only have to check out Viz Media to find what's up. The series was created back in 2018 under the care of artist Gege Akutami. The ongoing series is published in Weekly Shonen Jump as one of its scarier titles, and ComicBook.com can guarantee the manga will give you the creeps.

Jujutsu Kaisen is first and foremost a supernatural tale involving demons, ghosts, and deadly curses. The manga follows a boy named Yuji Itadori, a high school boy who cares too much about others and too little about himself. The boy's life is turned upside down when the Occult Club he joins unleashes one of the most powerful cursed spirits known upon their school. In order to save everyone's life, Yuji ingests the curse's artifact to become the curse itself. However, the boy's tenacious spirit allows him to mostly control the curse's power without being possessed, and this revelation forces Yuji into a world of dark horrors.

Clearly, there is a lot of spooky stuff going down in this series, but there is more to the manga than that. Its careful worldbuilding and lore make it a perfect manga to read in honor of Halloween, but its characters make Jujutsu Kaisen a year-round series. Yuji and his friend Megumi undergo missions that will have fans on edge, and their growing brotherhood will have readers feel fuzzy despite themselves. After all, Megumi isn't the most touchy-feely sorcerer, but there is something about Yuji that gets under his skin!

It also helps that this dark fantasy is filled to the brim with horrifying demons. If you think you've seen the scariest beasts in all of horror, think again. Jujutsu Kaisen turns stomachs with its disgusting curses on a daily basis, and the series loves nothing more than body horror and gore. You shouldn't expect viscera on the level of Saw here, but be warned - Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't shy away from its ugly side. If you can't handle a bit of blood, well - this might not be the series for you!

If you are intrigued, then you are in good hands with Viz Media. You can buy physical volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen through the publisher's official vendors, and digital volumes are also available. You can read the manga weekly through the Digital Shonen Vault once you are caught up as Viz Media simulpublishes new entries with Japan. And not too long ago, the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen debuted on TV to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

