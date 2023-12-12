Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Original New Villain

Jujutsu Kaisen does a lot of things right, and one of them is its villains. Time and again, creator Gege Akutami has fleshed out some truly impressive baddies. From Sukuna to Geto, the villains of Jujutsu Kaisen are as bad as they get, and now the franchise has revealed its next original baddie.

The update comes courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, an upcoming mobile game that allows fans to step into the shoes of their favorite sorcerers. Not long ago, a new promo for the game went live in China, and it was there fans got to meet at least one of its villains. Their name is Oboro Zetsu, and the villain is yet another Special Grade Curse.

A look at the new game-original villain in jjk phantom parade. pic.twitter.com/sAQKeWcY47 — JJK leaker Jujutsu kaisen (@jjkleaker) December 11, 2023

As you can see above, Oboro is two-faced. One half of his face looks vaguely human while the other is scarred and darkened. The latter side gives Oboro large webbed ears while his other looks elvish for the most part. This monstrous dichotomy continues down Oboro's body, and he's got some interesting tattoos on his torso. Plus, the villain is rocking a soft pink hair color.

So far, we know little about this character's backstory, but Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade has made the villain strong. He wields a curse technique known as Treasure of Bones and Fetus. The gnarly technique allows Oboro take away another person's CT by obtaining their blood and giving it to a vessel of his choosing. When a person's CT is taken away, they are left vulnerable and throw into a weakened state as you can imagine. So if Oboro gets your blood, well – nothing good can happen from then on out.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom will get to learn more about Oboro before long. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is still slated to drop by the end of 2023 in some form. Originally, the mobile game was slated for a 2022 launch, but a series of delays have kept Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade in production.

What do you think about this newest Jujutsu Kaisen threat? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!