Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Smacks Yuji With a Painful Avengers Nod

Mahito is trying his best to be the Hulk as Jujutsu Kaisen might have paid homage to the Avengers.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't just given us some of the most brutal anime deaths of the year, but some of the medium's most impressive battles. Unfortunately for star Yuji Itadori, quite a few of these battles have seen the supernatural shonen hero beaten to within an inch of his life. Seemingly taking a page from Marvel's jolly green giant, the villain Mahito has many fans thinking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Avengers movie when it comes to a recent beatdown.

Mahito might have suffered quite a few blows in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, but the cursed villain is making up for lost time with the Shibuya Incident Arc's kill count. The right-hand man to Suguru Geto killed Nanami right after Yuji was able to witness the destruction caused by the king of curses Sukuna. Following this traumatic event, Mahito was able to touch Nobara, causing an injury that seemingly took Yuji's schoolmate out of the fight and off this mortal plane. Rather than immediately flying into a rage, Yuji fell into a catatonic state and received a beatdown from Mahito which has many anime fans believing that the antagonist is taking a page from Bruce Banner.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Avengers Nod

In the first Avengers movie, the Hulk was able to deliver one of the best moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by laying the smackdown on Loki. Since this film, Bruce Banner has come a long way, striking a bargain with the Hulk so that the two are able to share a body. While Marvel fans don't know where the Hulk will appear next following his recent appearance in She-Hulk, Banner has left his mark on the world thanks to the MCU.

Mahito is paying homage to Hulk Smash 😭 Poor Yuji had to be Loki here#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/qrSZ0lmcEY — – 🍥 VIN KZKUII 🦊 – (@kzkuii) December 7, 2023

There are only a few episodes left in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, but that doesn't mean that the Shibuya Incident Arc is slowing down. Now that Yuji Itadori has received some much-needed backup from his "brother" Todo, the tides of the battle are shifting. Unfortunately, Gojo remains trapped in the Prison Realm and Suguru Geto is still lurking in the shadows of the battle-damaged city.

What has been your favorite moment of the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.