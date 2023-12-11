Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Viral Over a Prodigal Teen's Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is nearly done, but it made sure to spotlight a prodigal teen's animation before ending.

Earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen season two made its big debut, and the anime has been busy since. From a flashback arc to its take on the Shibuya Incident arc, Jujutsu Kaisen has had lots to do. With season two almost over, the hit anime managed to level up its animation last week in honor of Todo's long-awaited return. And as it turns out, one of the anime's best scenes with Todo came from a prodigal teen artist.

The information was shared by Yuji Tokuno, another animator working on Jujutsu Kaisen. In the wake of the anime's most recent episode, the artist hit up netizens with a special anecdote. Tokuno posted behind-the-scenes reels of Todo's Black Flash scene, and he said a teenager named Koichi Akahiro animated the sequence.

"Akahiro is a 19-year-old animator who has the power to create such hyper-realistic animation. All of the creators involved in Jujutsu Kaisen were extremely young and had overwhelming talent which was very invigorating. I'm looking forward to the future of everyone who was involved," Tokuno wrote.

"It is a bit scary when a 19-year-old super-talent created comes onto the scene. The younger generation is already here! That fear and that joy. I look forward to seeing his evolution every time I see him."

As you can see above, the raw animation reel from Akahiro is downright wild. You can see how intricately the animator drafted Todo's Black Flash, and its promise was clear even at this basic stage. By the time Jujutsu Kaisen season two aired Todo's attack, well – it blew the fandom away. Now, we have learned a talented 19-year-old brought this scene to life, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are reeling.

If you have not seen Akahiro's work firsthand, you can see the artist's work easily enough. You can find Jujutsu Kaisen streaming on Crunchyroll, after all. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Has its animation lived up to expectations?