Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Gojo with New Poster and Side Story

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen knows what fans want, and what they want is more of Gojo. The sorcerer is one of the most powerful people to ever meet Yuji, and his cursed techniques are second to very few. This is why the manga pays special attention to Gojo, and his recent praises have come in honor of a newly published manga volume.

Over in Japan, volume 16 of Jujutsu Kaisen has gone live, and fans are pretty stoked. In order to hype the debut, Shueisha posted a new website filled with behind-the-scenes facts from the manga, and one of them includes a side story starring Gojo.

Satoru Gojo's Promotional Image from Shibuya Jihen Yukikake website. pic.twitter.com/pTRQHLBYKR — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 1, 2021

The site, which can be found here, is entirely in Japanese which makes it difficult for all to enjoy. However, the story will certainly be turned into English by fans before long. After all, this aside gives Gojo's point of view during the Shibuya Incident arc, so we can find out how he was doing in the seal.

Obviously, Gojo is not yet free from the blasted seal. Geto crammed him in there tight, and that means Gojo is sidelined for who knows how long. Even in the manga's current arc, Gojo has been kept sealed after he was labeled an accomplice of the Shibuya Incident. So now, we aren't sure when the sorcerer will return to his students.

To celebrate this Jujutsu Kaisen side story going live, a piece of artwork was also posted of Gojo. The piece, which can be seen above, shows the sorcerer sans eye mask. His beautiful yet deadly eyes are on full display. And hopefully, manga readers will get to see them again before too long.

What do you think of this special Gojo update? Are you all caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.