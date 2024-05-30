Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Preview New Season at Anime Expo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its next cour. With two outings under its belt, the adaptation of Tite Kubo's hit manga is living large. It won't be much longer before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returns to the air, and now, we know the anime will make a special outing at Anime Expo 2024.

The update went live today as Anime Expo and Viz Media announced Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has plans for the event. So if you want a special peek at Bleach's new batch of episodes, the premiere will go down on Saturday, July 6.

"BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict Panel – Presented by VIZ Media. Join voice actors Derek Stephen Prince, Robbie Daymond, and Xander Mobus as they revisit Parts 1 & 2. Don't miss major announcements around BLEACH and a sneak peek of Part 3 during the panel," Anime Expo announced. "The Premiere and Panel will take place on July 6, 2024 – 10:00AM – 11:20AM at the Main Stage Events."

As you can imagine, fans of Bleach are eager to see this first look at Thousand-Year Blood War cour three. The show made its debut back in October 2022, and since its launch, Bleach has done no wrong. In its last outing, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War left fans on edge as Ichigo found himself facing Uryu. With the Quincy army pulling against the Soul King, alert has never been higher amongst the Soul Reapers, and Ichigo is no exception. Yhwach will not rest until the Soul King is destroyed, so the question now is whether Ichigo can stop the Quincy prophet.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, no sweat! The hit anime is streaming on Hulu and/or Disney+ depending on your region. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Bleach below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

