Hunter x Hunter's Creator Shares New Art of Gon

Despite Gon being the de facto star of Hunter x Hunter, it has been some time since the young hunter has appeared in the beloved shonen manga. In fact, it has been years since we last saw the hero as creator Yoshihiro Togashi has instead focused on Kurapika during the Succession Contest Arc. Even though Gon's return is far from a certainty, Togashi recently released new art that proves that the artist has not forgotten about one of anime's most beloved protagonists.

In a recent interview, Yoshihiro discussed early plans for the manga series that has become a hit in the shonen world, "The first three chapters [were planned]. Once I had a rough idea of the setting (or story in another world that focuses on the profession of Hunters), I felt like I could continue the story as long as I wanted. So I decided that the goal of the serialization would be to 'continue for as long as possible' that it should start with the main character taking the Hunter Exam."

Togashi then explained why he decided to have both Killua and Hisoka appear so early during the Hunter Exam, "If the question is asking about what actually appeared in the story, the answer would be the first three chapters. However, I had already decided that pillars of the story -- the friend and the villain -- would appear at the beginning of the exam. I decide what needs to be done in terms of narrative structure first, and then work on the details with a great sense of urgency until the last minute. In that regard, I had a rough idea of the outline for the story ahead, but since the time skip idea was rejected, I had to draw the section right before that part and revise my initial plans. I remember that I probably wasn't able to finish the manuscript that week."

Hunter x Hunter: Gon Sort of Returns

Despite his health issues, the manga artist responsible for creating the world of hunters has continued to work on new chapters for the beloved shonen series. While the anime adaptation has no official plans of making a comeback, there should be quite a bit of material to bring to the small screen whenever Gon and company make a comeback.

Want to keep updated on Gon's potential return? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Hunter x Hunter.