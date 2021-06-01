Jujutsu Kaisen Breaks Hearts With Maki's Latest Confession

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen broke hearts with Maki Zenin's newest confession with the latest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's original manga series has been getting ready for Kenjaku's Culling Game with the Perfect Preparation sub arc, and it has seen how Yuji Itadori and the others are getting ready before being locked into the deadly tournament. It's been especially of a transformative period for Maki as she and her sister had been caught in the power plays of the rest of the Zenin Family following Naobito's death after the Shibuya Incident. The newest chapter took it even further.

The previous chapter of the series saw Maki undergo both a physical and mental transformation when her sister used the last of her life to forge Maki a new Cursed Tool. The end of the chapter teased she was about to go on a rampage, and that comes to pass with the newest chapter. Even with all of this violence she enacts, however, Maki still broke hearts with one major confession about how much her sister meant to her.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 150 of the series picks up immediately after the previous cliffhanger and sees Maki head to the Zenin Family's main home. After she killed her father, she now seeks to make good on her final promise to Mai and destroy the rest of the family that had treated the both of them so poorly. She actually does this with ease as her newfound strength puts her head and shoulder above even the elite fighters of the Zenin Family.

The ultimate conclusion Maki comes to is true freedom being necessary for she and her sister, and while she's sorry that Mai is no longer at her side she'll fulfill that dream anyway. Naoya Zenin then approaches her at the end of the chapter and jokes that she doesn't have a human heart. Maki then states plainly that it indeed was taken from her. This further emphasizes Maki's loss following her sister's death.

This confession from Maki goes to show how close she felt to her sister, and it's juxtaposed with all of the violence she enacts against the rest of her family. Now it seems that without her sister, all that's left is this void that can only be filled by the death of the Zenin Family. It's a brutal new version of the character that will be interesting to follow in the coming arc where that wanton violence is going to be crucial.

