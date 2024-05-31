The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 Part 2 Drops Release Date

Quite a few beloved anime series have reached their grand finales, including the likes of Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist and many others. On top of these completed franchises, there are other series that are in the throes of their final arcs such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more. Sometimes however, an anime universe can continue as The Seven Deadly Sins has handed off the crown to its successor, The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, as a new trailer has revealed when it is coming to North America.

The upcoming second half of the first season won't be the end for Percival and his fellow knights, as it has already been confirmed that the Seven Deadly Sins' sequel is receiving a season two this October. The next season will arrive in Japan in the fall, but it has yet to be confirmed for a North American release.

The Four Knights Of The Apocalypse's Summer Return

The second half of the first season of the anime sequel will arrive on Netflix on June 27th. The central cast of the series is set to return to finish off season one, with the likes of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and more.

If you haven't caught up on both The Seven Deadly Sins and its sequel series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse, both are streaming on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the sequel series handing the baton off from Meliodas to Percival, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

Are you hyped to see Percival and his band of misfits return this summer? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Seven Deadly Sins and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.