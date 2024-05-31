Godzilla Minus One Drops Ominous Tease

Godzilla Minus One is considered by many to be the greatest movie featuring the king of the monsters for good reason. The heart-pounding drama was able to take home an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards thanks to winning "Best Visual Effects". While no sequel has been announced for the kaiju movie, this might change as Toho is hinting that something is on the way for this new take on Godzilla. While nothing has been confirmed, that won't stop kaiju fans from speculating what's to come for the lizard king.

Godzilla Minus One was able to become a hit thanks to its dramatic story and compelling character work. Rather than taking place in the present, the recent Japanese take on the lizard king took place shortly following World War 2. Following a kamikaze bomber who was unable to sacrifice his own life, Godzilla attacks Japan in a reflection of the original 1950s movie that brought the kaiju to life. While Godzilla was ultimately defeated at the end of the Academy Award-winning film, there were more than a few Easter Eggs that hinted at what a sequel might look like as the lizard king isn't as dead as humanity believed.

Godzilla Minus One...Plus Two?

While this teaser is quite mysterious, it might not necessarily mean that a sequel is on the way. Starting on June 1st, Godzilla Minus One will be available for purchase on VOD platforms for those who either missed the movie while it was in theaters or are looking to add the critically acclaimed kaiju film to their digital collection. While Japan has seen a physical release of the film, nothing has been confirmed regarding a North American Blu-Ray set.

One of the seeds that were planted in Godzilla Minus One's finale was a scene under the sea that showed the remains of the lizard king beginning to reform, showing that the kaiju's healing factor is far greater than many thought. On top of this, the female lead Noriko was shown to have a mark that hinted that she might be under the influence of Godzilla or might have been infected by the giant monster's cells.

