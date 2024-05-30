Batman Ninja Sequel Announced

It's happening, guys! Back in 2018, the world was introduced to a new type of superhero with Batman Ninja. The ambitious anime adaptation gave Bruce Wayne an all-new makeover, and now it seems a sequel is on the way. Warner Bros. Japan has confirmed Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is in the works, and we've been given a peek at its logo.

As you can see below, the official logo for Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League is incredibly sleek. We have a bit of blood splattering which is hardly surprising given Batman's line of work. When push comes to shove, the Gotham hero will do anything to protect his people, and that includes knocking heads.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

At this time, Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League has yet to land a release window, but fans are hoping the movie goes live sometime this year. We will have to wait for more info from Warner Bros. Japan in that regard. But while you wait, you can always check out the first film of the series.

After all, Batman Ninja is available online thanks to services like Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and more. If you are not familiar with the 2018 film, the anime feature is directed by Junpei Mizusaki with animation by Kamikaze Dough and Yamato Works. The film follows Batman after he is sent to feudal Japan following a run-in with Gorilla Grodd. It is there Batman comes face-to-face with some familiar foes who are causing havoc across Japan. It falls to Batman to put these villains in line now that he's joined the feudal era.

Want to know more about Batman Ninja? You can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Japan's finest artists reimagine Batman and his adversaries in this ground-breaking anime feature. In an all-new story, The Dark Knight travels to a land ruled by sword-wielding samurai and ninja assassins. Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine malfunctions sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved is Lord Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Batman. Can The Caped Crusader gain the advantage-without his signature tech- to keep Lord Joker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fueled addition to the Batman saga."

Are you excited for this sequel to Batman Ninja? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!