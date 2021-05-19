Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Proves Miwa Isn't Useless

✖

One excellent Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay proves Katsumi Miwa is not as useless as she keeps saying she is! Gege Akutami's original manga series has seen more success than ever these days following the release of the anime's first season, and a large part of that success comes from the popularity of the extended cast for the series. Not only did the main trio of Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushigoro make waves with fans in the first season, but many of the ancillary and side characters did with their few appearances as well.

There's probably no better example of making the most of very little screen time than with Kasumi Miwa. First making her debut in the series as a huge fan of Satoru Gojo, we later get to see her in action fully as she kept up with the likes of much stronger fighters despite calling herself "Useless Miwa" all the time. Now artist @miruqi has offered some concrete proof as to why Miwa is nowhere near as useless as she claims to be with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Like the other students from Kyoto's Jujutsu Tech school, Miwa finally got to show what she's really capable of during the second half of the first season with the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. Her main fight of the arc was against Maki Zenin, and it was clear that Maki did have the upper hand overall. Miwa hilariously missed out on the rest of the real fight as it happened, however, because she apparently slept through the entire ordeal safely.

Miwa calls herself useless, but she serves a pretty important role in the franchise overall as she seems much different than the other female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. This gives the women in the series a very notable depth, and allows the characters to just be themselves. It's also probably why Miwa is actually the most popular female character in the series among fans. She's still got some major fights coming her way, but that's for the potential future of the anime.

What do you think of Kasumi Miwa? Where does she rank among your favorite fighters in the series? What are your favorite Miwa moments in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about Miwa and everything else about the world of Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!