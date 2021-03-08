Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals the Series' Surprising Most Popular Characters

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator revealed the series' surprising most popular characters! Jujutsu Kaisen has only exploded in more popularity in the past year due to the anime making its big debut last Fall, and it's because fans have come to love the wide variety of personalities and character designs that series creator Gege Akutami fills its world with. There are some notable standouts among fans for pretty obvious reasons such as Satoru Gojo and Yuji Itadori, but as it turns out, they aren't the most popular characters among fans of the series (at least in terms of the releases of far).

Jujutsu Kaisen recently released an official fan book in Japan, and Akutami revealed several notable details about the series and fan response to it. When asked about the most popular male and female characters, the answers weren't characters like Megumi Fushigoro or Nobara Kugisaki, but instead, fans are really loving Suguru Geto and Kasumi Miwa.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

It's not a complete surprise to see Geto has amassed such a following as not only is the villain a favorite of fellow creators such as Bleach and Burn The Witch creator Tite Kubo (who shared his take on the villain in a special art swap with Akutami), but Akutami has previously revealed that Geto is actually inspired by one of the most memorable villains to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, Yu Yu Hakusho's Shinobu Sensui.

Like Sensui in that series, Geto is also a former ally who felt disillusioned with humanity, and thus fell further into his dark ways. With a story like that, it's hard not to love the villain. As for Miwa, this one is also not too surprising as he often talks down to herself and fans definitely can see eye to eye with someone who calls herself "useless" all of the time. It makes her stand out from each of the other heroines as well since she's such a different type of character overall.

But what do you think? How do you feel about these choices for favorite characters? Did you expect Geto and Miwa to be the most popular male and female characters in the series? Who are your favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen overall?