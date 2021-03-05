Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals the Inspiration Behind Gojo

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of flashy characters that it has introduced into the world of Shonen anime, but perhaps none have stood out more than one of the strongest teachers at Jujutsu Tech, Satoru Gojo, and the creator of the franchise, Gege Akutami, recently revealed the inspiration behind the blindfold wearing sorcerer. With the Sister School Arc coming to a close in the latest episode of the anime thanks primarily to Gojo's insane power level, it's clear that the hilarious character has the power to back up his idiosyncratic personality that has worked well as the mentor to Yuji Itadori.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen was definitely one of the biggest to be introduced to the world of anime last year, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins on the tale of Jujutsu Tech and the teacher known as Gojo. When Gojo first appeared, his cool swagger and dynamic aesthetic already were turning a number of heads in the fan community, but it was when he first battled the demonic curse known as Jogo. With the supernatural being sporting a head shaped like a volcano, Gojo was able to unleash the full extent of his power and prove that it will take an exceptionally powerful antagonist to take down Yuji Itadori's mentor.

In a recent publication, Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, the creator of the series, Gege Akutami, went into detail about the inspiration for Gojo, giving a very direct answer as to what he was looking to accomplish with the aesthetic of the Jujutsu Tech teacher:

"I wanted to create the strongest character that can easily be distinguished."

Jujutsu Kaisen's first outing is slated to run for twenty-four episodes, meaning we only have a handful of episodes left in the first season of the Shonen series that has been taking the world by storm. Though we have yet to receive any information about a possible second season, the popularity of the franchise has many fans believing that it is only a matter of time before we hear about the franchise's return, as the manga continues to be a hit in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

What do you think of this description of Gege Akutami's inspiration for the fan-favorite character Gojo? Who is your favorite current character in Jujutsu Kaisen?