Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Honors Season 2's Most Vicious Villain, Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has taken some major players off the board, and the villain Mahito has been responsible for big deaths in the anime's second season. The latest episode to arrive gives manga fans a moment that they've long been waiting for when it comes to the cursed villain. As Mahito struggles against Yuji Itadori and Todo, one cosplayer has brought one of the biggest bads of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season to life at the perfect time.

Mahito's kill count so far in Jujutsu Kaisen has been legendary in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Before Gojo was captured inside of the Prison Realm, the body-manipulating sorcerer was able to kill Mechamura, defeating the Jujutsu Tech student despite having a giant mech suit to rely on. Waiting in the wings of Shibuya, Mahito took the perfect opportunity to place his hands on Nanami, as the hero found himself reeling from the injuries inflicted upon him by Jogo. In the very next episode after Nanami was blown away, Mahito laid his hand on Nobara's face, seemingly killing the third part of the trio that are considered the biggest young heroes in Jujutsu Kaisen's story.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito Might Be Villain of The Year

The Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the biggest anime storylines of 2023, ramping up the stakes of the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech in unexpected ways. Now that Gojo has been trapped inside the Prison Realm, Yuji and his friends are reeling as they see just how much their sensei was holding back when it comes to evil forces amassing in the shadows. At present, Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't been confirmed for a third season, though considering its popularity and how many more chapters are left in the manga to adapt, MAPPA might announce season three as soon as the second season ends.

The Shibuya Incident Arc proved that creator Gege Akutami wasn't afraid to eliminate some big characters, not only fighting for the light side, but the dark. Should Jujutsu Kaisen continue with its anime adaptation, anime fans should be prepared for plenty more death and destruction regardless of how the second season comes to a close.

