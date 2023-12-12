Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been working its way through the anime's most depressing arc in the anime yet, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 21! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been adapting the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, and with it has seen Yuji Itadori and the others taking one massive loss after another. But it's far from the end of the major fights we'll see this season as Yuji and Todo are now facing off against Mahito in the latest episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's newest episode kicked off the fight between Yuji, Todo and Mahito as it came to an end, and that's made the next episode even tougher to wait for as each of them is now fighting at their peak as a result of the struggle. But now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming in the next episode with the promo for Episode 21, and you can check out the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 below as it gears up for more of this highly anticipated fight.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 is titled "Metamorphosis" and will be releasing on Thursday, December 14th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. With the Shibuya Incident arc now at its final few episodes, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!