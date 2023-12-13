Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 Images Released

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is rounding out its final episode, and the Shibuya Incident arc is getting more intense than ever. The action-packed arc has been monumental for our heroes, and two of our favs are now fighting for their lives. Mahito's feud against Yuji and Todo is far from over, and a new update from MAPPA Studios is live teasing what's to come in episode 21.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 21 is on the horizon, and it is bringing serious action. The first stills released show Todo and Yuji going to war while Mahito does his best to fend the pair off.

After all, Mahito has taken a ton of damage in the past month. Jujutsu Kaisen put the villain center during Nanami's final appearance. The pair went head-to-head, and it was there Nanami lost his life. Since then, Nanami has also taken down Nobara with a lethal hit, and this ambush is what pushed Yuji over the edge. At first, the boy seemed ready to give up living once Nobara was hit, but Todo managed to rally the boy. And now, the pair are ready to throw hands with Mahito when Jujutsu Kaisen season two returns this week.

If you are not keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, it is easy to find the series on Crunchyroll, and new episodes are going live each week thanks to season two. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you make of this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!