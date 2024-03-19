Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Unleashes Sukuna's True Form

Jujutsu Kaisen ended its second season by changing the game, seeing Yuji Itadori now on the run from friends and enemies alike. Thanks to the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuji is considered public enemy number one by the cursed energy populace. While Itadori wasn't at fault for killing many innocent civilians in Shibuya, the monster inside him was. While anime viewers have yet to see what Sukuna's true form looks like, anime cosplayers are taking the chance to bring the villain's ultimate transformation to life via spot-on cosplay.

There have been more than a few shonen series that have ran with the concept of the main hero struggling with some inner demons. Naruto Uzumaki was struggling for quite some time with the Nine-Tailed Fox, Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki was dealing with a sinister Hollow residing in his body, and Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul attempted to hang onto his humanity. Jujutsu Kaisen might have this similar trope, but the king of curses Sukuna is unlike any of these other demons. Sukuna is more than willing to eradicate anyone in his way simply for the fun of it, and is far stronger than every other character that we've encountered in the anime to date. When Sukuna unleashes his final form in the manga, the world takes notice.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna Unleashed

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga currently sees both Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu taking on Sukuna in a battle that will determine the fate of this supernatural shonen's world. The king of curses has long been a major threat hanging in the background of the series, and if Yuji Itadori wants peace for both the world and himself, he'll need to take down Sukuna once and for all.

Following the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident Arc, MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was on the way. Now that Shibuya is in the past, the story will dive into the Culling Game, a deadly tournament that was put into action by Suguru Geto.

What do you think of this new take on the king of the curses? Do you think Sukuna will be defeated in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.