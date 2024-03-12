Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Gojo With Volume 26 Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for the release of the manga's next volume overseas, and with it is highlighted Satoru Gojo with the cover art for Volume 26 of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is currently in the midst of one of its toughest fights yet as Yuji Itadori and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers have been throwing everything they can at Sukuna. But as the King of Curses continues to fight all of them off with ease, it's looking like there's no clear end to the Shinjuku Showdown fight in sight. And this all started with Satoru Gojo's time in the spotlight.

Jujutsu Kaisen kicked off the Shinjuku Showdown arc with the highly anticipated fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, and had a fairly surprising start to it as the two strongest of their respective eras showed off the extent of each of their powers. But with an even more surprising end to the fight with a winner than no one was hoping to see, it was revealed that we will likely not be seeing Gojo in action for a very long time. Showing love to Gojo in this regard is the newest cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26, which you can check out below:

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is now in the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, but there are no signs of slowing down as Yuji and the others try and find a way to stop Sukuna. As the series continues, you can catch up with the three most recent chapters of the manga completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. If the anime is more your speed, you can find the first two seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll to catch up with everything that's happened until the Shibuya Incident arc heading into Season 3.

