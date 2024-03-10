Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition Launches Epic New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen needs little introduction these days. Six years ago, the hit manga came to life under creator Gege Akutami, and it has been gaining steam ever since. The sci-fi series has everything from a movie to an anime under its belt. And now, an epic new poster has launched hyping Jujutsu Kaisen's new exhibition.

As you can see below, the artwork was released today courtesy of Shueisha. The publisher released its new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump today, and it was their fans spotted the visual. The image focuses on Yuji and Sukuna as the pair feed off one another. Set before a green and yellow backdrop, the pair look ready to fight, but the question is who will they be sparring.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This artwork by Akutami confirmed a new Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition is on the way, and it will kick off in July. The event will be held in Shibuya to honor the 6th anniversary of Jujutsu Kaisen, and after tackling Tokyo, the show will move to Osaka in early 2025.

Currently, there is no word on what this exhibition will feature, but you can bet plenty of Jujutsu Kaisen artwork will be showcased. Akutami has tons of artwork on hand, and there is no doubt he's got unseen goodies hidden away.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen right now, the hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. Akutami's series turns six this year, and it just celebrated with its anime. Jujutsu Kaisen season two wrapped in December 2023. So for those wanting to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this look at the Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!