Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Sets Fire With Jogo

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has gone viral with its fiery realistic take on the Cursed Spirit, Jogo! Jujutsu Kaisen just wrapped up one of the biggest seasons of the TV anime's run to date last year, and that means fans are glued to their seats for whatever the team behind the franchise has planned for the next season. What helped Jujutsu Kaisen take over with Season 2 was all of the stunning fights seen throughout as fans got to see many characters in action for the first real time in the franchise. There's no better sign of that than with Jogo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 saw Jogo jumping into the fray against Sukuna, and this was a big move as the Cursed Spirit didn't really get into any real fights before. While he had a brief struggle against Gojo a couple of times, we didn't see the full scope of Jogo's abilities until he fought against Sukuna in one of the anime's biggest fights. It help to emphasize how terrifying Jogo could be with the right opponent, and now that terror has come to life in a very real way through some equally as terrifying cosplay from kohcoz on TikTok! Check it out:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 – What to Know

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the second season, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run so far before it returns with an adaptation of the Culling Game arc, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Where does Jogo's fight against Sukuna rank among your favorites in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!