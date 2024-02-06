Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Credits Fate for Inspiring Jujutsu Kaisen

If there is one series in anime to know these days, it is Jujutsu Kaisen. Since the manga went live, creator Gege Akutami has commanded the attention of fans and critics alike. These days, Jujutsu Kaisen is on the rise thanks to its hit anime adaptation and current manga arc. This means all eyes are on Akutami to see what he does next, and if a recent interview is right, then the creator is busy with the Fate franchise.

Not long ago, Akutami opened about his love of the Fate franchise when asked about his inspirations for Jujutsu Kaisen. It was there the artist admitted he took a page from the hit franchise when crafting Yuji's story, and Akutami even has a favorite Fate character on hand.

"If we're talking about influence, Fate/Zero is also a major influence in Jujutsu Kaisen. I was also very influence by Nasu Kinoko's plot building. It might be a little different from Gen Urobuchi's original Fate/Zero though," Akutami shared.

"I really love how they just keep the explanation of the plot and the terms... It's like they're telling us to just look it up if we didn't understand it. My favorite character is Gilgamesh. I was happy with how strict and self-righteous [he was] in Fate/Zero."

As you can see above, one piece of Fate most definitely helped Akutami lay the land in Jujutsu Kaisen. The shonen is all about supernatural curses, and there is a ton of jargon that goes along with it. From reversed curse techniques to lethal domains, Akutami has built a complex world with Jujutsu Kaisen, and it mirrors Fate in that respect. However, both series are straightforward about its mechanics which pushes readers to do the work to find out what's happening on the regular. Plus, you can see a bit of Gilgamesh's self-righteous exterior in Sukuna if you squint just right.

If you have not checked out Jujutsu Kaisen for yourself, you can find Akutami's manga on the Shonen Jump app. The anime just wrapped its second season, and Crunchyroll has all the episodes up to watch now. So for more information on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

