Jujutsu Kaisen Dunks on Gojo With New Popularity Poll

Satoru Gojo is the very definition of power in Jujutsu Kaisen, making him a fan-favorite in the history of the supernatural shonen series. As the world prepares for another popularity poll for the characters created by Gege Akutami, some of the other figures competing with the blindfold-wearing teacher aren't taking things lying down. In a hilarious new quote, one of Gojo's biggest opponents takes the opportunity to take a swing at the beloved character who routinely wins popularity polls.

Satoru Gojo played a major role in the recent second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime. Entering the city of Shibuya in a bid to stop the plans of Suguru Geto and Mahito, the cursed energy teacher realizes that he was set up and a trap was laid out to take him off the playing field. While Gojo's power made him almost impossible to kill, Geto had another plan he put into motion, distracting him long enough to place Gojo inside the Prison Realm. With Satoru now off the board, Shibuya descends into chaos as Yuji Itadori and his friends attempt to keep the peace but lose many of their allies in the process. Even with Gojo absent from the anime, his popularity isn't waning.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen: A War of Mockery

To get fans hyped for the upcoming popularity poll, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed a character description for Suguru Geto that ribs Gojo, "Even if someone tells him his bangs are weird, even if someone tells him he looks like a liar, the truth of him being more popular than Gojo will never change!"

While a third season was confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, it might be some time before we see Jujutsu Tech return to the small screen. Luckily, the manga is continuing to release new chapters on a regular basis, though creator Gege Akutami has hinted that the end is nigh for the supernatural shonen series. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, more than a few big characters are no longer among the land of the living as Jujutsu Kaisen spirals toward its end.

Do you think Gojo can be overtaken in a popularity poll? Who is your favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via Go_Jover