New Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Updates Yuta's Power Level

Jujutsu Kaisen is on a high these days, and we have its manga to thank. For those keeping up with the series, you will know that creator Gege Akutami on his top game. Right now, the series is dealing with Sukuna as the King of Curses has positioned himself raze the world. The only thing stopping Sukuna is Gojo's students, and thanks to a new manga volume, we have been given an update on how powerful Yuta Okkotsu is.

The update comes from Japan as the most recent volume of Jujutsu Kaisen has surfaced. The volume contains part of the current Jujutsu Kaisen arc featuring Sukuna. Readers will know Yuta and Yuji faced down with the curse in a two-on-one battle recently. And according to the manga, Yuta is stronger than Hikari or anyone else who isn't Gojo Satoru.

"He obliterated a cockroach cursed spirit using mouth to mouth! He's only second to gojo satoru in unusual abilities. He doesn't have interest in himself," the blurb reads.

First, ew. There is no getting around the first line of this description. During the Culling Game arc, yes – Yuta did lock lips with a massive cockroach to kill it. The sorcerer will go any length to see a mission through once his mind is set. Time and again, Yuta had gone into battle with little thought of himself on hand. And of course, that hasn't changed one bit. Yuta wants to take down Sukuna for many reasons, but one of the biggest comes down to Gojo. As far as we know, the world's strongest sorcerer was killed by Sukuna, and Yuta wants to avenge his teacher.

If you are not caught up on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, don't sweat it! The series is available to read on Manga Plus with new chapters going live weekly. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

