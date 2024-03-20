Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray Completely Overhauls Season 2 With New Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen has been at the top of its class since the anime debuted. Under the watch of MAPPA Studios, the hit series has become a must-watch for millions of fans. Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen season two roped even more followers to Yuji's side despite some animation pushback. Now, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen is correcting those missteps, and season two is going viral thanks to the epic makeover.

If you did not know, MAPPA Studios announced the season two update earlier this year. The company said it would host fans in theaters as it adapted part of the Shibuya Incident arc into a movie. It was there Jujutsu Kaisen fans peeked a revised version of episode 41, and the animators went ham on the makeover.

Of course, the episode in question was pretty good to begin with. Despite animators contending with a rough production schedule, they managed to pull through on episode 41. Thanks to this Blu-ray edit, the big episode was given all the time it needed for quality animation, and the artists did not spare any expense. The revised scenes and added content is gorgeous. So of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans outside of Japan are eager to nab this Blu-ray.

As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has most definitely redeemed itself with this revision, and fans knew animators could do it all along. When given the time and resources to go off, the MAPPA Studios team can do just about anything. So if you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can binge its first two seasons on Hulu and Crunchyroll now.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No problem! You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

