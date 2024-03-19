Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Yuji in Epic Manga Promo: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is as big as it gets. The manga and its anime are dominating their fields thanks to a loyal fanbase. With the manga diving deep into its most intense arc yet, all eyes are on Yuji as he fights for the future. And now, the Jujutsu Kaisen team has released a new manga promo hyping the boy.

Of course, the gift comes on the heels of Yuji's birthday. The character is celebrating the big day with fans, so the Jujutsu Kaisen crew made a PV for the character. The promo, as you can see below, gives us a solid overview of Yuji's story in all its ups and downs.

Jujutsu Kaisen PV.



From swallowing Sukuna's first finger to meeting Yuta, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen is played out in this reel. The promo is fast-paced, and of course, it puts the manga's art center stage. Creator Gege Akutami is really a genius when it comes to illustrating, and this PV shows just how good Yuji looks even when he's at his lowest.

If you are not caught up with Yuji's adventure in Jujutsu Kaisen, it is easy to binge the series. The manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, seasons one and two are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

