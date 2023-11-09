Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Unpacks the Manga's Real Message

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been one of the biggest anime events of 2023. Focusing on Yuji Itadori and his friends fighting against countless threats now that Gojo has been taken off the playing field, the Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't held anything back. In a recent interview, the creator of the supernatural shonen series, Gege Akutami, discussed the true message of Jujutsu Kaisen and how the heroes and villains are far more complicated than a black-and-white world.

Jujutsu Kaisen took a unique approach following the conclusion of its first season, taking quite some time to bring things back to the present day. Rather than immediately returning to Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara, the franchise took the opportunity to tell the story of Yuta Okkotsu in the first feature-length film of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. When the second television season made its debut, it introduced the Hidden Inventory Arc which followed the early years of Gojo as a student at Jujutsu Tech rather than a teacher. In his earlier career, Gojo was good friends with Geto as the two focused on missions to help save both their school and humanity. Now that Yuji has returned, the shonen protagonist might wish that he hadn't based on current events.

Jujutsu Kaisen's True Message

Gege Akutami had the following to say when it came to breaking down the true message of their popular shonen series, "If there was one thing to mention, it was that no one holds the ultimate truth, the "good guys" as well as the "bad guys". Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by his own ethics."

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, things have only gone from bad to worse for our heroes. With Gojo now trapped inside of the Prison Realm, the villain Toji has returned from the grave and the king of curses Sukuna has overtaken Yuji's body. Geto and his allies were a big enough threat for Jujutsu Tech, but the sheer amount of threats to the world appears insurmountable in the anime adaptation.

