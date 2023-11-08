Jujutsu Kaisen Star Explains Their Jealousy Over Toji

Of the many villains that are threatening the world in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, the biggest new threat might just be Megumi's dear old dad, Toji. First introduced as a part of the flashback arc, the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji doesn't have cursed energy to wield in a similar way as Gojo and Geto, but his list of weaponry and his sheer strength make him a force in this supernatural shonen series. In a recent blurb, the voice actor that brings Toji to life reveals that he uniquely envies his character.

As Jujutsu Kaisen anime fans know, Toji was able to make a return from the grave in a rather unique way. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo's absence has been felt by a number of evil cursed energy users the world over. One specific villain had the ability to transform into any being when he ingests their body parts. Unfortunately for the foe, he downed a piece of Toji's corpse and was overtaken by Megumi's father. Now reveling in once again being amongst the land of the living and searching for powerful opponents, Toji is having a reunion with his son, which may cause serious headaches for Jujutsu Tech.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Takehito Koyasu Envies Toji

Takehito Koyasu is the voice actor who has been bringing Toji to life in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Koyasu is no stranger when it comes to voicing anime villains, previously lending his talents to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Dio Brando, Attack on Titan's Zeke Jaeger, and Bungo Stray Dogs' Nikolai. When it comes to Toji, Takehito had the following to say,

"I admire a part of Toji's way of life. It must be so much fun to live freely without any constraints, doing what you love. Since I can't actually live like that, Im happy to be able to play it as a voice actor. There's no greater happiness than this."

The Shibuya Incident Arc hasn't just brought Toji back, but it's brought back the king of curses Sukuna. In the previous episode, Sukuna was able to re-emerge from inside Yuji's body and has proven in short succession why he is such a dangerous force.

Do you think Toji is the "most valuable villain" of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.

Via X