JJKJujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 Images Released

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is live, and of course, all eyes are on its next big episode. If you did not know, the hit series made its return back in the summer, and Jujutsu Kaisen season two kicked off the fall with its long-awaited Shibuya arc. Now, episode 16 is on the horizon, and we've been given our first look at the release thanks to some special stills.

As you can see below, the Jujutsu Kaisen update comes courtesy of MAPPA Studios. A slew of stills were released highlighting Jujutsu Kaisen episode 16, and it seems the release is going to be wild. After all, Sukuna is back in control of Yuji's body, and Megumi is busy on his part thanks to his dad's resurrection.

(Photo: MAPPA)

In the new stills, we can see Sukuna in several shots, and the King of Curses looks unbothered. We can see him smirking in a few shots while Jogo prepares to attack Sukuna. As for the latter, well – let's just say he is not scared of Jogo in the least. Few could hope to stand up to Sukuna in battle, and humanity's best bet was sealed in the Prison Realm not too long ago.

As for the other stills, they focus on Toji and Megumi. It is fitting the pair fight in Shibuya given their complex history. Toji may have fathered Megumi, but the boy hardly sees Toji as family. The two sorcerers are nothing more than enemies now, so Jujutsu Kaisen season two is about to treat them as such.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, no sweat! The hit series can be found on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest update on Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!