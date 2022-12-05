Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Volume 21 With Special Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready for the next climactic stage of the Culling Game arc in the newest pages of the manga, and the series is helping to celebrate Volume 21 hitting shelves across Japan with a special new promo showing off what fans can find in the latest release! The Culling Game has been one of the more interesting to see play out because while it's not as wild as the Shibuya Incident arc, it can often times feel that much more intense due to just the overall greater strength of all of the fighters involved. It's led to some surprising moments already.

The Culling Game arc has shown off some of the biggest fights in the series thus far due to how much strength is shown off with each escalating fight, and Volume 21 of the series has quite a few of those as notable examples. Not only does it feature the end of Megumi Fushiguro's first major fight, but it also runs through Yuta Okkotsu and Kinji Hakari's first fights in their colonies as well. But you can get a cool glimpse of them with the special trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 21 below:

Where to Check Out Jujutsu Kaisen's Manga and Anime

If you wanted to keep up to date with not only the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series, but check out all of the newest chapters as they hit, you can now find it with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They offer the three most recent chapters of the manga completely for free, but the entire series' library is available with a paid subscription. If the anime's more your speed, you can now find the first season and debut movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Special Grade Sorcerer Technique | Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals How Strong Special Grade Sorcerers Can Be

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's manga recently? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!