Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Prompts Another Manga to Go on Hiatus

Jujutsu Kaisen really is that manga. Since it began, the supernatural shonen title has been a hit, and creator Gege Akutami knows it. These days, the manga is going wild as its Sukuna feud put Gojo down like we've never seen. And in the wake of a major death, Jujutsu Kaisen prompted another big manga to go on hiatus because of the shock.

And yes, we're being very serious here. Kenjiro Hata, the author of Fly Me to the Moon, is taking a one-week hiatus to deal with his Jujutsu Kaisen feels. The series caught him off guard with chapter 236, and Hata needs some time to recuperate from the "shocking" event.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know what shocking event took Hata by surprise. The big update began eerily as readers checked in on Gojo in the afterlife, and their fears were confirmed before long. Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed Sukuna had killed Gojo by slicing the sorcerer in half. Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are split on whether Gojo is dead for real, and it seems Hata is part of that worried fanbase.

Luckily, Fly Me to the Moon will be on hiatus for a single week, so Hata can gather his wits. As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is about to return from a short break itself. Akutami will release a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen this weekend, and it has big expectations. After all, the series' last cliffhanger teased the reveal of Yuji's new cursed technique, so the fandom is eager to see what the hero has up his sleeves.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the series is easier to read now than ever. The manga can be found on the Shonen Jump site. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

