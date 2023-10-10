Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Viral Over School Exam Cameo

Satoru Gojo has topped the charts when it comes to countless popularity polls surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen. While the second season has recently focused on Gojo being locked in the Prison Realm, the supernatural manga series once again saw Gojo playing a role in protecting the world in a unique way. As the Shibuya Incident Arc continues to make headlines, the series that spawned from Gege Akutami has gone viral as Gojo's powers have found themselves arriving in an unexpected place, a school test.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, Gojo was able to show off his power in a number of ways. During his fights with the likes of Jogo and Sukuna, the Jujutsu Tech teacher was created by Gege Akutami as a way to personify power and in doing so, created a major force for good in the anime world. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was once again able to demonstrate his raw energy by killing a major villain during a fight that was three versus one where the odds were stacked against him. Even though he is currently locked away inside of another dimension, he's been able to still cause Suguru Geto and his allies some headaches as the Prison Realm is unable to be moved.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Passes The Test

One Brazilian student noted that an exam at his school happened to incorporate Satoru Geto's power into a Physics question. During the Hidden Inventory Arc that kicked off Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, we were able to see that even at a younger age, Gojo was one of the most terrifying beings walking the Earth. While Gojo might not be the most intelligent teacher at the supernatural school, his power more than makes up for it.

GOJO SATORU APPEARED ON A BRAZILIAN STUDENT'S SCIENCE EXAM 💯



The exam stated his name and even the anime "JUJUTSU KAISEN".



The cherry on top was a manga panel used for the question🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qsuxcsnw2x — Yotsu或 (@yakipacks) October 8, 2023

With Gojo now trapped in the Prison Realm, Yuji and his friends are now going to have to shoulder a lot more responsibility than they had originally thought going into season two. Already, a number of villains have worked their way to Shibuya, as Yuji and Megumi are teaming up against a face-stealing antagonist. With a number of episodes left in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is changing the game.

What do you think of Jujutsu Tech finding its way into the real world once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Satoru Gojo.